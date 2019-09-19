City of Benton to receive more than $100K for pavement improvements

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Benton will receive $110,895 for resurfacing work on several streets.
Roads included in the discretionary funds include: Olive Street, West Oaks Street, West 10th Street and East 15th Street.
Resurfacing work addresses existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling and base failures.
"We are very grateful to accept these road improvement funds," said Mayor Dotson. "Thank you to the Governor's Office and the Transportation Cabinet for making this possible. This award will enable us to pave roads that we have been unable pave in the past due to limited funds."

Benton Mayor Rita Dotson identified these roads as being among the most critical in the city.
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on safety, economic impact and traffic volumes.
The roads to be resurfaced give access for school buses and emergency vehicles, serving eight businesses and more than 50 homes.
The Benton City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.
