Car crashes into propane tank on Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau firefighters said a driver crashed into a propane tank on the property of the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course.
It happened early Thursday morning on September 19.
The tank started leaking propane after the crash and led to a strong smell of propane in the area.
Firefighters said they were were called to the scene where they shut off the gas as much as they can.
A technician from a private company is on the scene to empty the tank completely.
There is also damage to some of the property, firefighters said.
Officials are monitoring the leak and right now there is no danger to the public.
They do no know how long that smell will linger.
