Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to host Annual Day on the River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will have a free event on Saturday, September 21. It will take place at the Riverfront Park at the end of Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Candice Davis with the conservation department said the purpose of the event is to learn about the importance of the Mississippi River.
“We live next to the river, we see it everyday,” she said. "But when do we get to get out on the river? It’s very exciting. So we hope everyone will come out and enjoy that.”
The event is free and will feature live animals and a boat ride.
It will kick off at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.
If you plan on taking a boat ride the last one leaves at 3:30 p.m.
