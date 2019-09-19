Cancer survivor Tyler Beam runs to make a difference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The best medication for a life-changing illness does not always come from a pill bottle.
If you ask Louisville marathoner and brain cancer survivor Tyler Beam, he’ll tell you his attitude and his sense of humor have a lot to do with his perseverance. It also has a lot to do with his dedication to helping others.
Beam was diagnosed with brain cancer in September 1999. He was only 22 years old and in his senior year of college at the University of Alabama.
“The attitude that I took receiving that news is the one that I still have today,” said Beam, now 42. “I was going to fight it with everything that I had, and with that approach and that mentality, it’s led me to a full 20 years.”
Beam is still fighting today. He was diagnosed with anaplastic oligodendroglioma, grade 3. It is a rare malignant tumor.
Beam recited a list of surgeries and treatments he’s had: “Eight brain surgeries, 65 rounds of radiation, five or six different chemos and a total of I think seven recurrences.”
Each surgery and treatment have taken its toll over the past 20 years.
“There’s been a lot of trauma suffered with that,” Beam said. “Here I am celebrating 20 years and what better way to do it than to run a 10k.”
Beam is not only celebrating and running a 10k marathon, but he is making a difference by raising money for Gilda’s Club. Over the past 10 years, he has raised more than $50,000 for the organization in Louisville.
“We are so fortunate to have that,” he said. “A support system put in place for anyone touched by cancer.”
Beam will put his best foot forward in the Norton Sports Health 10K through The Parklands of Floyds Fork while asking friends, family and anyone affected by the disease to make a donation to help the programs and services offered by Gilda’s Louisville. This is not Beam’s first marathon or first time raising funds for Gilda’s Club, but this run may be the most difficult. Just months ago, Beam was diagnosed with a new tumor, same cancer.
“A new tumor showed up on my cerebellum, which greatly affected my balance,” he said. “I had a shunt put in, then I had spinal fluid begin to leak from these scars that had been really sealed shut for years.”
Beam must now walk and run with a cane. But he said he will run and he will not give up.
“I will be running,” he said. “That’s a loose term I think.”
Beam is a bit unsteady on his feet when he walks, and especially as he makes his way downstairs. He’s found running less difficult.
“It’s easier, which people find it hard to believe to run than it is to walk,” he said. “It’s like riding a bike. Once you get going, it’s just straight forward. Once you slow down, that’s when balance comes into play. That’s when I get a little wobbly.”
Beam laughed as he explained he bought a family pack of canes, and is not only ready with his, but would gladly give a cane to anyone else willing to take on the marathon course. This will be the first time he will not run for time, but just to finish.
“In the past, I always had a time in mind,” Beam said. “The finish line this time is my goal.”
Beam said he encourages everyone no matter what to run their own race and never give up.
“I’ve always just tried to put the best foot forward and take a positive attitude because those are the things we can control,” he said. “Things like cancer and other stuff we can’t.”
The Norton Sports Health 10k will make its way on a scenic course through the Parklands of Floyds Fork on Saturday.
“Chances are cancer might be what eventually takes my life, but until that day comes, what an opportunity, we have to live a full life,” Beam said. “Believe in yourself and just try to make the best out of each day. If you do that, I think good things are gonna happen.”
He said he has no doubt he will finish the course. And when asked about his legacy?
“Be a great dad and a good role model and hopefully along the way to have made a difference, a positive difference,” he said. “That’s all I can ask for.”
You can follow Beam’s story on the Stand Up to Cancer social media pages under @SU2C. The movement has followed his positive influence and attitude.
To help him reach his $10,000 donation goal for Gilda’s Club Louisville, click here.
