Alma Schrader students honor heroes at assembly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at Alma Schrader continued a long tradition on Thursday at the 19th annual Constitutional Day and Hero Recognition Assembly.
Students have the opportunity to bring a hero in their lives to the assembly and announce them to those attending.
The point of the assembly is two fold: to teach kids about the heroes in our communities and to remind those heroes how much they are appreciated.
Veterans, first responders and other community leaders were also invited to the event.
