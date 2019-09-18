Zeigler, Ill. police make arrest in ATV theft, find drugs, cash as well

ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Zeigler, Illinois made an arrest in an investigation into stolen ATV’s.
Officers said on Sept. 18 that they executed a search warrant that led to the arrest.
They also found six ounces of methamphetamine and $5,000 in cash.
Police gave a big thank you to Sheriff Bartoni Franklin County, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Police Dept., Illinois State Drug Task Force and Royalton Police Dpt. for their team work.
