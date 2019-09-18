What you need to know Sept. 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Halfway through the week means only a few very hot and humid days left.
Lisa Michaels says today will be just like yesterday with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s north to middle 90s south.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
We will be watching the chance for showers and storms this weekend into early next week as well as cooler air that is in the forecast.
- Farmers and the Illinois Farm Bureau are asking people to watch out and be aware of tractors on the road.
- A search for a missing man from Alexander County, Ill turned into a homicide investigation.
- A Homestown, Missouri man has been convicted of a 2015 murder in Kennett, Mo.
- The Better Business Bureau is reminding people to keep a watchful eye out for scams.
A group is planning a trip to Canada to save money on their life-saving medication.
According to prosecutors, a man dropped explosive devices from a drone onto his ex-girlfriend’s property.
