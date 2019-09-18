What you need to know Sept. 18

What you need to know Sept. 18
Break out the sunglasses for this beautiful summer day. (Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Jasmine Adams | September 18, 2019 at 4:20 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 4:20 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Sept. 18.

First Alert Forecast

Halfway through the week means only a few very hot and humid days left.

Lisa Michaels says today will be just like yesterday with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s north to middle 90s south.

There is a small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.

We will be watching the chance for showers and storms this weekend into early next week as well as cooler air that is in the forecast.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A group is planning a trip to Canada to save money on their life-saving medication.

According to prosecutors, a man dropped explosive devices from a drone onto his ex-girlfriend’s property.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.