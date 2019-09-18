VA goes smoke free Oct. 1, tobacco cessation programs offered

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Nationwide, the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will be implementing national smoke-free campus policies beginning Oct. 1.
The Poplar Bluff, West Plains, Farmington, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Salem, Missouri, and Paragould and Pocahontas, Arkansas facilities will be smoke free.
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Interim Director, Desmond McMullan said the policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.
McMullan said the VA will offer tobacco cessation programs for patients.
“We understand that this may present challenges to some and we are committed as an organization to providing the resources and support to help those who choose to participate in our smoking cessation programs," McMullan said. "Evidence shows that nicotine replacement therapy (gum, patches, lozenges) or medications such as Wellbutrin or Chantix (pharmacy copays may apply), combined with behavioral interventions (group or phone-based support programs) lead to higher rates of success with quitting. Veterans should ask their health care providers for more information.”
