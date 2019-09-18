Touch-A-Truck event to be held at Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host Touch-A-Truck at the Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, September 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fire trucks, tow trucks, bucket trucks, construction vehicles, box trucks, an ambulance, a limo, a news van and a helicopter will be available to explore.
Food trucks will also be on site and will have food and beverages available to purchase.
The event is free.
