State agencies required to buy Illinois, American-made products under proposed bills
One southern Illinois lawmaker believes the HB 356 and HB 357 will boost the local economy and create jobs.
By Marsha Heller | September 18, 2019 at 11:46 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 11:46 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Two new bills proposed in the Illinois House would require state agencies to purchase Illinois and American-made products.

According to Illinois State Rep. Nathan Reitz’s office, HB 356 would require state agencies to purchase American-made products and HB 357 would give preference to products manufactured in Illinois in the state and if not possible, to purchase American-made items.

HB 356 passed in a third reading in April in the House and a first reading in the Senate in April.

HB 357 passed a third reading in April and a Senate Committee Hearing in May.

Both measures are not on a House or Senate floor calendar.

Rep. Reitz said he supports both bills.

“I am fighting to build a stronger Illinois by building a stronger middle class, so I understand we must continue to support local jobs and manufacturers by prioritizing Illinois-made goods,” said Reitz. “This legislation will help boost our local economy and create new jobs and opportunities for residents of Southern Illinois.”

