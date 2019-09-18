State agencies required to buy Illinois, American-made products under proposed bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Two new bills proposed in the Illinois House would require state agencies to purchase Illinois and American-made products.
HB 356 passed in a third reading in April in the House and a first reading in the Senate in April.
HB 357 passed a third reading in April and a Senate Committee Hearing in May.
Both measures are not on a House or Senate floor calendar.
Rep. Reitz said he supports both bills.
“I am fighting to build a stronger Illinois by building a stronger middle class, so I understand we must continue to support local jobs and manufacturers by prioritizing Illinois-made goods,” said Reitz. “This legislation will help boost our local economy and create new jobs and opportunities for residents of Southern Illinois.”
