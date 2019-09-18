Southeast recognized in U.S. News best college rankings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as being among the best regional universities in the Midwest.
The university is ranked 78th for 2020. That is 12 places higher than the 2019 ranking, according to Southeast.
Universities classified as regional offer a range of undergraduate degrees, and some master’s degree programs.
“I am very pleased to see Southeast recognized as a top social mobility performer,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University. “Our recently announced Will To Do Award is aimed at making higher education more affordable and accessible throughout the state. This award further enhances our commitment to providing financial support to students who need it most so those with financial need can achieve their college dreams.”
Southeast is ranked 31st among top performers on social mobility in the Midwest, that is the highest ranked in Missouri in that category.
The university has been ranked by U.S. News since 1993.
