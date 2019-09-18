Scherzer, Nationals to face Wainwright, Cardinals

The Nationals have gone 41-36 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .332. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-2. Patrick Corbin recorded his 13th victory and Howie Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Washington. Miles Mikolas registered his 14th loss for St. Louis.