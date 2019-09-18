Road blocked due to house fire in Livingston Co., Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A road South of Salem, Kentucky is closed due to a house fire Wednesday morning, Sept. 18.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), KY 723/Pinckneyville Rd. is closed between KY 1433/Cedar Grove Rd. due to a mobile home fire.
This is along KY 723 near the curves heading South from Salem in Livingston County.
Drivers are asked to use KY 1433/Cedar Grove Road as a detour.
KYTC said the road is expected to be closed for approximately two hours.
KYTC reports crews from Salem, Burna and Smithland Fire Departments responded to the scene.
