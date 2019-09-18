Public invited to meeting to help prioritize road projects in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau residents are invited to attend open house public meetings on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25.
The meetings will be on the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) to help prioritize projects.
City officials said they have a $25 million budget but $40 million worth of projects to do.
They want your help deciding which projects are most important.
Open house public meetings about TTF-6 will be held on:
- Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre.
- Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center
An online survey will be available after Sept. 18 for public use as well.
City officials said the current TTF-6 Budget has a focus on maintenance and repair with $13,000,000 for general maintenance and repair projects, $10,000,000 for specific projects and $2,000,000 for contingency/safety.
This brings the city to a $25,000,000 total.
The details on specific projects residents will be considering can be found here.
Major Renovation/Repair Improved driving surface, curb & gutter, and sidewalks.
- Hopper Road from Mount Auburn Road to Kingshighway
- Bloomfield Road from Kingshighway to Albert Street
- Bloomfield Road from Albert Street to West End Boulevard
- Bertling Street from Perryville Road to West End Boulevard
- Lexington Avenue from Carolina Lane to Sherwood Drive, and from West Cape Rock Drive to Sprigg Street
- Sprigg Street from Southern Expressway to William Street
- West End Boulevard from Jefferson Avenue to Bloomfield Street
- West End Boulevard from Southern Expressway to Linden Street
- Emerald Street from Sprigg Street to Big Bend Road
Improve Intersections
- Route K/Notre Dame High School Intersection Improvements, in partnership with MoDOT
- Maria Louise Lane/Kiwanis Drive/Broadview Street Intersection study to determine a possible future project
Extend Existing Roads
- College Street from Minnesota Avenue to West End Boulevard
- Veterans Memorial Drive from Hopper Road to Vantage Drive (Phase 6)
- Complete project - $6 Million
- OR design, acquisition and grading only (dirt work would not begin unless voters approve TTF7 funding to complete the project
City officials explained that the TTF is a transportation sales tax of 0.5 percent or a half-cent per dollar spent.
It has been renewed by voters every five years since it was first approved in 1995, according to city officials. Revenue from the fund is only used to complete identified transportation improvement projects, city officials said.
They explained that TTF projects are funded on a “pay-as-you-go” basis so that no money is borrowed to fund the projects.
The tax spreads the cost of improvement projects to everyone who uses the streets instead of just Cape Girardeau property owners.
City official said residents can expect a final list that will be adopted by the council at a public meeting when they call the election for April 2020 in Fall 2019.
