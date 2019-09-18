Poplar Bluff man, woman plead guilty to robbery charges

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the United States Attorney’s Office a man and woman each pleaded guilty to robbery charges on Sept. 18.
Ty Dean Farris, 32, and Kelsie J. Armor, 24, both of Poplar Bluff, pleaded guilty to one felony county of robbery.
They are each set for sentencing on December 16.
They each face a maximum punishment of twenty years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
Written guilty plea agreements state that on April 28 Farris entered the Green Forest Grocery Store in Butler County, Missouri.
Officials said Farris was wearing a mask over his face but the store clerk recognized him. He pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.
The handgun turned out to be a BB pistol according to officials. It closely resembled an actual firearm.
Officials said the clerk was afraid that the handgun was an actual firearm and that she might be in danger so the clerk complied.
Farris went out to a vehicle that was parked in a nearby storage container business according to officials. That vehicle was normally used by Kelsie J. Armor, who was seated in the driver’s seat.
Officials said an investigation revealed that Armor and Farris planned the robbery and planned to use the robbery proceeds to pay a loan due by Farris on a truck.
Armor was aware that Farris was going to rob the Green Forest Grocery Store before the robbery occurred, according to officials.
She drove away for a short while, but then switched places with Farris. Farris later drove to a bridge and threw the BB pistol, a shirt, a mask and a black jacket into the stream below.
Farris then drove to his mother’s house, where officers were waiting. Farris and Armor were arrested.
