National Stars and Stripes Museum kicks off Spirit of Democracy event to help with funding

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Stars and Stripes Museum is having a fund-raising campaign that coincides with the Spirit of Democracy campaign to ensure the future of the museum.
The Stars and Stripes Museum Librarian Sue Mayo said it's important they are able to get funds to help pay for personnel at the museum.
"Several of us are volunteers and we need to pay somebody that is interested in the museum and willing to give their time, but they need to have compensation for it," Mayo stated.
A unique aspect about the museum is the U.S. military newspaper called ‘The Stars and Stripes’ was founded in Bloomfield, Mo. back on November 9, 1861.
The Union soldiers occupying the town commandeered the printing press of the Bloomfield Herald and then issued the Stars and Stripes paper.
Mayo said the first publication of the paper was on that date of November 9, 1861. It's because of that moment that lead to the museum being here.
"It's very significant and we feel like it's the reason the museum is in Bloomfield," Mayo said.
The museum even has an original copy of the first paper displayed for the public to view.
"We have the original that was found in an attic of the paper that was printed here in 1961," Mayo explained. "That was found in an attic in the 1960's. A man was cleaning out an old house and found it. He called the Smithsonian and asked $250 for it and they told him 'We'd like to have it but it's not in our budget'. They called our local newspaper and they quickly got in touch with the historical society and they found enough money to purchase it."
The museum now showcases a variety of important moments from American involved wars and other events in various countries around the world in reported history.
The Stars and Stripes newspaper still publishes daily with four print editions serving Europe, the Middle East, Japan and South Korea. In addition to that, they also publish digital editions of the paper.
"It's very exciting to realize that what started here in Bloomfield is still happening and serving our military and giving them the news from all over the world," Mayo added.
The Spirit of Democracy event is scheduled for Saturday, November 16 at the A.C. Brase Arena in Cape Girardeau from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Featured speakers will be Missouri Governor Mike Parson and current Stars and Stripes publisher Max Lederer.
Tickets for the dinner event are $100 a plate with table sponsorship for $1,000. For more information, go to the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library website here or call (573) 568-2055.
