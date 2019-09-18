National Stars and Stripes Museum kicks off Spirit of Democracy event to help with funding

"We have the original that was found in an attic of the paper that was printed here in 1961," Mayo explained. "That was found in an attic in the 1960's. A man was cleaning out an old house and found it. He called the Smithsonian and asked $250 for it and they told him 'We'd like to have it but it's not in our budget'. They called our local newspaper and they quickly got in touch with the historical society and they found enough money to purchase it."