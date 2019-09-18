Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Union City, Tenn.

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - One man is dead following a crash on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2:03 a.m.
Police with the Union City Police Department said they were called to the scene of a crash in the 400 block of West Reelfoot Avenue.
The crash involved a 2007 Yamaha Motorcycle operated by Malcom Xavier Beckett, 29 of Union City.
Police said Beckett was headed west on the roadway when he collided with a 2012 Dodge pick-up truck as it left the parking lot of a Tractor Supply Store.
Police said the truck was driven by Jerry Lee Mast, 41 of Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
Beckett was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Mast was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation by officers and members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.