More than 10 drug arrest warrants served in , Mt. Vernon, Jefferson Co., Ill.
(Source: KFVS)
By James Long | September 18, 2019 at 6:37 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:52 PM

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A number of people are facing drug charges in soutthern Illinois after warrants were issued.

On Wednesday, September 18 members of the Mt. Vernon Police Department- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office High Risk Team served the warrants.

The warrants were from a = long drug investigation conducted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

Ten have been arrested, two were currently in custody and one was arrested in a neighboring county.

Warrants were served to:

  • Ronald L Mount, 24, from Mt. Vernon, for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
  • Markeize Z Haynes, 28, from Mt. Vernon, for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
  • Clarissa M Drew, 28, from Bluford, for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.
  • Jason A Caratachea, 39, is currently incarcerated in the Illinois Department Of Corrections, from Mt. Vernon, for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
  • Shawn M Flatt, 41, from Mt. Vernon, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
  • Fernandus D Jones, 43, currently incarcerated at Jefferson County Justice Center, from Mt. Vernon, for unlawful possession of controlled substance (heroin).
  • Bart L Edmison, 48, from Opdyke, for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (2 counts).
  • Aaron D Gladney, 33, from Mt. Vernon, for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). Gladney is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for two counts of domestic battery with prior and conditional discharge for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
  • David M Mustread, 36, from Mt. Vernon, for unlawful possession of controlled substance (heroin).
  • Kyler L Smith, 26, from Mt. Vernon, arrested by Washington County Sheriff’s Office, for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
  • David W Lamar, 52, from Woodlawn, for possession of methamphetamine.

