Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for shoplifting, accused of threatening a customer
Michael Winn (Source: - Graves County Jail)
By Kyle Hinton | September 18, 2019 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 5:14 PM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been charged with shoplifting at a Mayfield, Kentucky Walmart on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

According to police, customers reported to police that Michael Winn been had been shoplifting and threatening a customer.

When officers arrived and found that found Winn and during the investigation arrested him for shoplifting.

A witness also said he was threatening a customer, so further charges are pending.

Winn was taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 (shoplifting).

