Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for shoplifting, accused of threatening a customer

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been charged with shoplifting at a Mayfield, Kentucky Walmart on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
According to police, customers reported to police that Michael Winn been had been shoplifting and threatening a customer.
When officers arrived and found that found Winn and during the investigation arrested him for shoplifting.
A witness also said he was threatening a customer, so further charges are pending.
Winn was taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500 (shoplifting).
