Man facing drug, gun charges after arrest in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man is facing additional charges after being arrested for drug trafficking in July 2019.
Justin Q. Stalls, 19, was arrested on Wednesday, September, 19 for trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving stolen property (firearm), tampering with physical evidence, and served a warrant for failure to appear. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and trafficking marijuana on July 19.
Stalls was found in a vehicle near his home and arrested on the warrant.
According to police, he was in possession of a stolen handgun and pills believed to be counterfeit controlled substances.
Detectives seized evidence indicating he had continued selling drugs while out on bond.
Pills recovered during his previous drug arrest in July were tested and found to contain Fentanyl. The pills from Wednesday’s arrest will also be sent to the lab for testing.
The handgun had been reported stolen from a vehicle in August.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
