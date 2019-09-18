Man convicted in 2015 murder of a woman in Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Homestown, Missouri man has been convicted of a 2015 murder in Kennett, Mo.
According to Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, Crowin King, 40, of Homestown, Mo. was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Sept. 17, 2019.
King was convicted of killing Carolletta, Hamilton, 24, on Oct. 10, 2015, by shooting her while she was in the shower in her apartment on Floyd Courts in Kennett, Mo.
Police found Hamilton after family called concerned they couldn’t reach her.
Surveillance video showed a hooded figure following Hamilton into her apartment after following her home and left in her vehicle.
Fibers found in the car were consistent with a jacket owned by the King. Earlier on Oct. 10, the King sent Hamilton a text message confronting her about talking about King committing a theft.
King later admitted to killing his then girlfriend to another inmate while at the Dunklin County Jail pending trial.
He faces the possibility of a life sentence for the murder and at least a three-year sentence for armed criminal action.
King’s sentencing hearing will be on Nov. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.