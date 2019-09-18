Man arrested on drug, gun charges in McCracken Co.

Man arrested on drug, gun charges in McCracken Co.
Logan Crosby (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office)
By James Long | September 18, 2019 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 4:44 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested at a western Kentucky business parking lot on drug and gun charges on Wednesday, September 18.

Logan Crosby, 19, of Paducah, Ky., was charged with firearm enhanced and trafficking in a 3rd degree controlled substance- Xanax greater than 20 dose units.

Detectives learned on Tuesday, September 19 that Crosby was trying to sell a large amount of Xanax.

He was arrested at a Paducah business on Irvin Cobb drive.

During a search of Cosby and his vehicle, detectives seized a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 150 doses of Xanax, a digital scale, baggies and $1301 believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

