Man arrested on drug, gun charges in McCracken Co.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested at a western Kentucky business parking lot on drug and gun charges on Wednesday, September 18.
Logan Crosby, 19, of Paducah, Ky., was charged with firearm enhanced and trafficking in a 3rd degree controlled substance- Xanax greater than 20 dose units.
Detectives learned on Tuesday, September 19 that Crosby was trying to sell a large amount of Xanax.
He was arrested at a Paducah business on Irvin Cobb drive.
During a search of Cosby and his vehicle, detectives seized a loaded .40 caliber handgun, 150 doses of Xanax, a digital scale, baggies and $1301 believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
