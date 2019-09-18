1 injured in Tamms, Ill. shooting, suspect in custody

TAMMS, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is in custody following a shooting in Tamms, Illinois.
According to Alexander Co. Sheriff Tim Brown, they are investigating a shooting that happened Monday around 8:30 p.m.
It happened on 2nd and Kentucky Streets in Tamms, Ill.
Brown said a suspect identified as Luke Mitchell is in custody.
Mitchell faces one initial charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm according to Pulaski County Detention Center officials.
That charges could be subject to change, officials said.
The shooting victim is identified as Austin Bigham.
Bigham was taken to the hospital with injuries from the incident.
He has since been released.
Brown confirmed that children were on the property at the time of the shooting.
