House passes bill to help low income veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bi-partisan bill on Wednesday, September 18 that includes financial assistance for supportive services for low-income veterans and allowances for transportation for veterans in rural areas.
The bill was introducted by Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) and Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY).
The Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act, which passed the House by a 417-1 margin, extends programs for one year so that vulnerable veterans do not see a gap in support.
“As a Marine, I believe that promises made to our veterans need to be promises kept, especially those most in need,” said Bost. “By extending critical VA programs that help low-income veterans and those who must travel long distances to receive care, we are working to keep those promises. I’m proud to have introduced this bipartisan legislation with Congressman Brindisi, and I’m pleased it passed the House by such a significant margin.”
