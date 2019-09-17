The heat will slowly come to an end.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are saw another very hot day across the area with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s far north to the middle 90s central and south. We also saw a few isolated thunderstorms along a weak front. Temperatures this evening will remain well above average. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s northeast to near 70 far south.