The heat will slowly come to an end.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are saw another very hot day across the area with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s far north to the middle 90s central and south. We also saw a few isolated thunderstorms along a weak front. Temperatures this evening will remain well above average. Lows by morning will range from the lower 60s northeast to near 70 far south.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will once again reach the lower to middle 90s except upper 80s across the I-64 corridor.
We will gradually begin to cool down the remainder of the work week into your weekend. Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend, but we will see middle 80s instead of middle 90s. Also, our rain chances will increase some as well towards the weekend.
