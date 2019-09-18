First Alert: A few more hot, humid days before cooler air moves in

(KFVS) - We have just a few more hot and humid days left before cooler temps are in the forecast.
Lisa Michaels said today will be warm just like yesterday with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s north to middle 90s south.
There is a small chance of an isolated shower during the afternoon.
We will be watching the chance for showers and storms this weekend into early next week.
Cooler air is in the forecast for this weekend and into early next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.