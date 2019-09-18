Escaped Penn. prisoner arrested in Dexter, Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An escaped prisoner out of Pennsylvania was arrested in Dexter during a traffic stop.
Christopher Hagghard, 42, of Kennett, was arrested around 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18.
He had active warrants out for his arrest: escapee from prison in Gettysburg, Penn. from April 2012; larceny of copper in Cleveland, Okla. from August 2008 and second-degree burglary, theft/stealing of credit card in New Madrid County, Mo. from August 2014.
Police pulled over a vehicle for an expired license plate violation and during the traffic stop, they say the driver gave them the wrong name. When police questioned him about it, they say he ran from the scene.
He was caught and taken into custody.
The driver was identified as Hagghard. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail waiting extradition for the warrants listed above.
Police say a formal charge request for felony resisting arrest will be sent to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
