Mom describes “creepy” interaction with a stranger in a parking lot

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A mom is warning other parents to be careful following an interaction she called “creepy.”
“It’s not a really common thing, but it can happen anytime, anywhere," said Lieutenant Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department.
According to Broch, a mom reported an unusual encounter with a stranger on September 17 in the parking lot of a discount store on West Main Street in Jackson, Missouri.
“We do have a possible suspect. We know the name of the person. We’re trying to locate that individual in order to talk to them and get some information from their side of the story,” he said.
The mom wants to remain anonymous, but she described the incident as very scary.
On her Facebook post detailing the incident she said, “A man probably in his 50′s walked up and said you’re pretty, and I just said thanks and walked away to the other side of my car to get my daughter out. He followed me and said, ‘Do you want four more of those?'"
After that, she wrote, “He grabbed the door and pulled it all the way open and tried to force his way in between me and the car. I of course started yelling.”
Broch said this happened in the middle of the afternoon.
“Yeah I always tell people it’s a different world today,” said Megan Wagner, a mom. “You know you hear of all of the stories locally here in Cape about things that have happened or supposedly happened. And whether it’s true or not, I mean I’m always aware of my surroundings.”
Broch agrees it’s important to be aware of what’s around you, and if you’re ever in a scary situation, he recommends making sure other people know about it.
“If you’re loud and you’re making a scene, nine times out of 10 that person’s gonna leave and get out of the way because the don’t wanna either be caught or they don’t want all the eyes on them," said Broch.
Broch also suggests parking in well-lit areas near other vehicles.
He said the possible suspect has no history of doing anything else like this in the area.
