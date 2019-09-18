All lanes open after crash on I-57 ramp in Franklin Co., Ill.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 57 are open at the 70 mile-marker in Franklin County, Illinois after a crash Wednesday morning, Sept. 18.
This is a mile south of the Benton exit.
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), there was a crash on the I-57 northbound Benton exit off ramp and the road was temporary closed in order for helicopters to land.
According to an Illinois State Police District 13 Facebook post, the crash is serious.
It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how many were injured.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and to find alternate routes around the crash scene.
ISP Trooper Bridget Rice said traffic was backed-up in the area.
Travel delays are expected.
