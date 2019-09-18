Crash into fire hydrant causes City of East Prairie to shut off water

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials in East Prairie, Missouri said they will have to shut off water to the town on Sept. 18.
This is due to a water main break.
City officials said a vehicle ran over a fire hydrant and water began shooting into the air.
Officials believe water will be shut off around 1 p.m. and will remain off for about three hours.
Once service is restored the city will be under a precautionary boil water order.
Neither the vehicle or driver in the incident has been identified at this time.
