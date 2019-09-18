Crash into fire hydrant causes City of East Prairie to shut off water

Crash into fire hydrant causes City of East Prairie to shut off water
Officials believe water will be shut off around 1 p.m. and will remain off for about three hours.
By Jasmine Adams | September 18, 2019 at 10:45 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:45 AM

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials in East Prairie, Missouri said they will have to shut off water to the town on Sept. 18.

This is due to a water main break.

City officials said a vehicle ran over a fire hydrant and water began shooting into the air.

Officials believe water will be shut off around 1 p.m. and will remain off for about three hours.

Once service is restored the city will be under a precautionary boil water order.

Neither the vehicle or driver in the incident has been identified at this time.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.