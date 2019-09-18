Cooler temperatures are on the horizon...

Very tiny rain chances this evening. Most of us will be dry and warm, with overnight lows dropping back into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday many areas will top back out in the 90s. Rain chances go up, just a little bit, as we head into Friday and Saturday. Many areas will still miss out on the rain, but the added clouds should keep many us from making it into the 90s. A cold front will push into the Heartland through the second half of Sunday into Monday. This will be our best chance for rain, but it is looking scattered at this point. Luckily next week we shouldn’t hit any record high temperatures.