City of Cape Girardeau wants opinion on roads needing work

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -If you live, work, or drive in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, you know which roads need the most work.
Now, city leaders want residents to help decide how and where to spend millions in repair money.
Roy Rudd said that he likes the idea the city is asking for input on the transportation trust fund.
“I love it because we should have voice on the road we drive on them,” he said.
He’s got a list of roads he said that needs work. Rudd listed,"Bloomfield road from Kingshighway to Albert Street, Bertling Street from Perryville Road to West End Blvd."
That's where the TTF-six comes in.
“It is a sales tax and it helps us provide transportation improvements for all of those that come to our town and shop in our town,” City Engineer Kelly Green explained.
She said, they have $40 million worth of work, but just $25 million to spend.
The City put together a list of roads needing attention. Now, residents get to vote on which need the most work."We’re going to give voters cape cash 10 million dollars’ worth of cape cash, and then they have the opportunity to go and spend the money at each one of the projects," she said.
“We’re going to give voters Cape cash. $10 million worth of Cape Cash, and then they have the opportunity to go and spend the money at each one of the projects,” she said.
Allison Seawell said, she’s happy the city cares what the people think.
Rudd also said, if the roads don't get fixed, they can cause more serious problems.
“If we don’t have these road fixed they can cause a lot of accidents.,” he said.
If you plan on attending, the city will host an open house on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Shawnee Park Center.
They also have a voting poll open. Click here: cityofcape.org/ttf6.
