Cape Girardeau, Mo. man pleaded guilty to fire arm charge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man pleaded guilty to firearm related charges according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
Gabriel D. Housman, 25, pleaded guilty to one felony county of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Housman faces a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
Court documents said on May 9 Cape Girardeau Police officers saw Gabriel Housman in the front passenger seat of a parked vehicle.
Police said they knew at the time that Housman had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Housman was along in the vehicle and complied with official commands to leave the vehicle.
Court officials said police found a semi-automatic pistol in the passenger side of the vehicle, where defendant had been sitting.
The pistol had a magazine containing 33 live rounds according to officials.
Court officials said Housman has prior convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Cape Girardeau County, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
His sentencing is set for December 16, 2019.
