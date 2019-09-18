Candlelight vigil to bring awareness to veteran suicide prevention

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri VA hospital will host a candlelight vigil next week in hopes of shining light on veteran suicide.
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host the vigil on Thursday, Sept. 26, beginning at 6 p.m.
In addition to the special ceremony, according to a news release the event will include veterans’ personal stories, on-site mental health professionals, and numerous information tables. Everyone is welcome to attend.
“We want to provide information, resources, and support to our veterans and their advocates,” said Jennifer Becking, VA suicide prevention program coordinator. “The candle lighting service is always a powerful reminder of the importance of suicide prevention awareness.”
The number of suicides reported each year is staggering, especially among veterans.
Becking said more than 45,000 Americans, including more than 6,000 veterans, die by suicide each year.
The warning signs include:
- Appearing sad or depressed most of the time
- Showing violent behavior
- Giving away prized possessions
- Anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness or mood swings
- Feeling excessive guilt, shame, hopelessness, or sense of failure
- Neglecting personal welfare; deteriorating physical appearance
- Withdrawing from family and friends
- Increasing alcohol or drug misuse
- Lost interest in hobbies, work, or school
“But suicide is preventable,” she said. “VA is using a community-driven approach to prevent suicide and finding innovative ways to deliver support and care to all 20 million U.S. Veterans whenever and wherever they need it.”
Desmond McMullan, interim medical center director echoed Becking’s call for community support.
“We need everyone in the community to get involved,” McMullan said. “This September, and all year, I encourage everyone to take a moment to be there for veterans in need. One act of thoughtfulness can make a big difference and may even save a life.”
“You don’t need special training to prevent suicide,” Becking added. “Everyone can play a role by learning to recognize warning signs, showing compassion and care, and offering support.”
Veterans who are in crisis or are contemplating suicide, and those who know a veteran in crisis, can contact the Veterans Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year:
- Call: 1-800-273-8255, press 1
- Text: 838255
- Chat online: veteranscrisisline.net/chat
