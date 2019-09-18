2 arrested at Paducah park on gun, drug trafficking charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Paducah, Kentucky men in Noble Park on drug and gun offenses on Wednesday afternoon, September 18.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office detectives found the two men in a vehicle nearby a playground at Noble Park.
They were identified as Jordan Harmon, 19, and Jayshaun Milliken, 19.
During a search of Milliken detectives located a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen earlier this year to the Paducah Police Department.
Detectives also seized 49 bags of “Molly," and 13 Ecstasy pills along with marijuana inside Milliken’s pants pockets.
Detectives also seized $1,042 from Harmon that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Both men were arrested and booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
