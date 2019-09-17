Work on levee will help protect Pulaski Co., Ill.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A culvert project along the Mound City to Cairo Levee is underway.
Officials with the Memphis District Corps of Engineers said this is the fourth installment of Col. Zachary Miller’s recent trip around the district.
Bobby Carlyle from the Caruthersville Area office is the USACE point man for the job, according to officials.
The levee is along the Ohio River in the southern tip of Illinois.
Officials said the work will reduce flood risk, damages and flood protection costs resulting from flood events on the river.
The project will replace an existing 39-inch diameter corrugated metal pipe with a 48-inch diameter reinforced concrete pipe.
Officials said this levee protects Pulaski County.
The culvert will feature a flap gate to prevent back flow when water is high and a sluice gate to prevent reverse water flow.
Officials said when work is finished, workers will take the old culvert out of service.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.