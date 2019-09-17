What you need to know 9/17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Be ready for a muggy start when you head out the door today.
Lisa Michaels says light to patchy fog can be expected until sunrise.
It is looking to be another very sunny and hot Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s north to mid 90s south.
Heat index values will be near 100 degrees again.
The heat sticks around through Thursday and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 80s move in by the weekend.
Our next system should provide rain/storms during part of the weekend and heading into next week.
There is good news-we are expecting fall like temperatures heading into next week!
- The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of vandalism and theft.
- Some parents in southeast Missouri are waiting a year to get their child diagnosed and treated for autism.
- Construction firms across the country are dealing with a severe lack of skilled workers.
- The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Southern Illinois University Carbondale a $900,000 grant.
An Oregon lottery winner survived cancer twice before claiming his jackpot.
There have been a wave of violent robberies taking place in Minneapolis.
