Sheriff’s Office: Woman facing assault, DUI charges after running over husband

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing several charges after she ran over her husband.
Amy Stice, 37 of Benton, was arrested on charges of DUI first offense and felony assault in the second-degree.
Officials said on Sept. 15 around 3 a.m. deputies were called to an area campground about a domestic disturbance in progress.
When they arrived, deputies said Amy Stice had driven a vehicle in reverse and ran over her husband.
Deputies were told that her husband was trying to keep his wife from driving a vehicle while under the influence.
The husband told officials he was run over in the abdominal area and was dragged a short distance. He was treated at the scene.
