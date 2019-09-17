The September sizzle continues...

There is slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms this afternoon, most areas will remain dry. Very warm conditions and very slight rain chances will hang with us for most of the week. Lows tonight will drop back into the mid to upper 60s across most of the area. Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs on Wednesday will be back in the 90s. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower or t’storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. We are watching Sunday closely for a better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, but I don’t think everyone will get wet with this system.