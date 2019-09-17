Search for evidence renews hope in 40-year-old Scott County disappearance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local family is grateful for the local, state and federal officers who spent 12 hours in Monday’s sweltering heat searching for evidence in the 1979 disappearance of Cheryl Anne Scherer.
“The fact that that many people are still looking for her after 40 years, it’s very humbling”, says Cheryl’s sister, Diane Scherer-Morris.
We showed you that heavy police presence Monday in a bean field of County Road 329 near Benton.
Tuesday morning, Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury confirmed they were searching for evidence in Scherer’s case. After 12 hours of digging, Drury says they did not find anything of significance.
He wants to stress this cold case remains a top priority for his department. And for him personally.
"I was a senior in high school and I lived very close to where she lived and where she worked”, Drury tells me. “So, it's kind of more personal for me than most. We deserve and she deserves to find out what happened."
Cheryl Anne Scherer was 19 years old when she was last seen on April 17, 1979, at the Scott County gas station where she worked.
Family and friends recently marked the 40th anniversary of Cheryl Anne’s disappearance.
Her siblings tell me it means a lot to them to know Scott County investigators continue to work Cheryl’s case.
"As we're getting older, we just want that hopefully in our lifetime, that if she is out there, we can find her”, says Diane. “And do right by her. It's not really about us. It's about her."
"Just want to thank the whole crew that was out there yesterday just for taking the time”, Anthony Scherer says. “This was big to us to know that this was not just a few local people that was out there. That they thought it was important enough that, after all this time, to be out there."
Diane says their continued challenge is making sure we don't forget Cheryl's case as they hope to finally learn the truth about what happened.
"We do feel like somebody does know. You know, she didn't just walk away. Somebody did something. And after all these years, and for her, we need this. Yeah."
Sheriff Drury says his department is committed to finding out what happened to Cheryl.
He urges anyone with information to please come forward.
