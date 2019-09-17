Papa John’s ups scholarship money to Simmons College

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It appears the spat between Papa John’s and Simmons College might be over.
Last week, WAVE 3 News reported that the Louisville-based pizza giant withdrew $20,000 it had planned to make available for partial scholarships for 10 Simmons College students.
Simmons President Kevin Cosby said the pizza chain told him that last week, about eight days after Papa John’s founder John Schnatter announced a $1 million gift to the predominantly black college.
“It felt as though someone has taken weapons of mass destruction and flown them into the hopes and dreams and aspirations of some of America’s most vulnerable students," Cosby wrote in a statement last week.
Papa John’s blamed the college, and denied it took away the scholarships. It also released an email from Simmons College indicating that the school preferred to decline the offer of scholarship money.
But Monday, all appeared well, as Papa John’s Chief People Officer Marvin Boakye wrote the following in a letter to Cosby:
Thank you for the conversation this morning. I am pleased we were able to resolve our breakdown in communication. As we discussed, we have enclosed a check for $30,000 from Papa John’s International. Papa John’s International and our team members support colleges and universities, including HBCUs, in many ways across the communities we serve. We hope that the 15 students who will each receive $2,000 scholarships are successful in their studies this year. Please let us know the names of the students who will receive the awards so that we can personally acknowledge them.
