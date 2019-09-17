Papa John’s ups scholarship money to Simmons College

Thank you for the conversation this morning. I am pleased we were able to resolve our breakdown in communication. As we discussed, we have enclosed a check for $30,000 from Papa John’s International. Papa John’s International and our team members support colleges and universities, including HBCUs, in many ways across the communities we serve. We hope that the 15 students who will each receive $2,000 scholarships are successful in their studies this year. Please let us know the names of the students who will receive the awards so that we can personally acknowledge them.