Muggy Morning with Some Fog

A muggy start when you head out the door today. Light to patchy fog can be expected until sunrise. It is looking to be another very sunny and hot Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s north to mid 90s south. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees again.
The heat sticks around through Thursday and slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 80s move in by the weekend. Our next system should provide rain/storms during part of the weekend and heading into next week.
There is good news-we are expecting fall like temperatures heading into next week!
-Lisa
