2 men arrested following chase through neighborhoods, wooded area in Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two man were arrested by Weakley County, Tennessee officials on Sept. 16.
Cameron Antonio Taylor, 20, of Martin, Tennessee and Taja Allen, 22, of Mason Hall face charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and traffic offenses.
According to officials, an officer was watching an area in Dresden were illegal drug activity was believed to be taking place.
The officer saw a maroon vehicle in the area and was planning to make a traffic stop when he saw a gun being thrown from the passenger window.
Then the car sped off.
Officials said Weakley County Sheriff’s investigator Randall McGowan saw the vehicle cross Highway 22 on Evergreen St. in Dresden.
He also attempted to stop the vehicle.
A police chase began that went onto Old State Rte 22 to Bynam Road and headed onto New State Rte 22 then onto Gleason.
The chase moved on the Gleason-Como Highway 190 then onto Ross Rd.
Then at the Ross Rd. intersection with Highway 22, officials said the vehicle crossed all four lanes of Highway 22 without stopping.
Officials said they drove down New Valley Road and ran another vehicle into a ditch at the intersection of New Valley Rd and Old State Rte 22.
The vehicles continued on to McKenzie before running into a ditch on Bell Store Rd.
Officials said both men got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
The vehicle was identified as belonging to Taylor.
Taylor was caught a short time later in a field by officials.
A Henry County Sheriff’s Office official and K-9 came to the scene and tracked Allen through the woods.
Allen was found on Old State Rte 22. Police said when they found Allen he was pretending to help a woman get into her home.
The gun that was initially thrown from the window was found. Police identified it as a 38 caliber pistol with no serial number.
The Gleason Police Department, the McKenzie Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the capture of these two men.
