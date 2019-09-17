Massac County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects connected

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of vandalism and theft from Lock and Dame 52.
According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, numerous thefts have occurred there over the last month.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals caught on a security camera.
If you recognize either individual please contact the Massac County Sheriff’s Office or the Brookport Police Department. Or through the Massac County Sheriff’s Office TIPS page.
