Jackson, Mo. to hold sealed bid on roundabout for heavy traffic intersection

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Jackson, Missouri is holding sealed bids on the installation of a roundabout at a busy intersection.
The roundabout would be installed at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard. Bidding will continue until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. At that time, the bids will be opened to the public. Bid can be sent to the City Clerk’s office at 101 Court Street, Jackson, Mo.
All bids should be submitted in a separate sealed envelope with the Bid Proposal Form. The envelope needs to be clearly marked with the bidder’s name, address, phone number, the Project Name and the date and time of the Bid Opening. The bid also requires bid security of a bond, certified check or cashier’s check for no less than five percent of the bid amount.
The city anticipates saying if they will proceed or not on Nov. 4, 2019.
Bid packages will be distributed electronically by way of an FTP link at no cost to the bidder. Hard copies will not be available for purchase.
To request the electronic FTP link, email Mike Spalding. Project and bidding questions shall be conducted exclusively via e-mail.
Any questions regarding this project must be submitted Spalding by 4 p.m. local time on Sept. 17, 2019.
Each Bidder must deposit with the bid security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.
No Bidder may withdraw their bid within 60 days after the actual date of the Bid Opening.
If a contract award is made, it will be made to the lowest and best, responsive, responsible Bidder.
