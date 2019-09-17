Jackson High School’s “on-field rivals” take time to clean up after the game

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A few Cape Girardeau students showed respect for their long-time rivals in Jackson after a football game on Friday, Sept. 13.
The students took the time after the game to pick up the trash that was left behind on the visiting team’s side.
Jackson High School staff acknowledged the good deed in a Facebook post to which Cape Girardeau school officials responded.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools staff said they feel fortunate to have great neighbors in Jackson.
According to Jackson High School staff, the students did this on their own and were not prompted by anyone.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.