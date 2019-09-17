Illinois farmers are asking drivers to watch out while tractors and heavy equipment are on the road

(KFVS) - It’s harvest time and farmer need to move a lot of equipment, which means a lot of big heavy vehicles on the road.
Farmers and the Illinois Farm Bureau are asking people to watch out and be aware of tractors on the road.
“Just be patient, this will all be over by thanksgiving again,” said farmer Jim Hood.
Hood is asking drivers to shift their attitude towards tractors on the road this harvest season.
“We gotta a job to do, and it’s gotta be done, and it’s gotta be done fast and efficiently,” said Hood.
Sept. 16 began National Farm Safety and Health Week. Farmers and law enforcement are taking to social media to remind drivers to seriously pay attention.
“There are so many fatalities every year with Ag equipment, just gotta be raising awareness about it and know when you are coming up on this big stuff , it’s dangerous. things happen in a blink of an eye,” said Hood.
At least once a day, farmers will see a car coming towards them on a narrow rural road.
“It’s a huge part of our economy," Hood said. "It’s what makes our world go around. our biggest industry in the united states is agriculture so we need to keep this thing going, it’s just something we have to deal with.”
Tractors are much bigger and heavy than the average vehicle on the road.
“Tractors, combines grain bigger planters, air seeders (which we will seed our wheat with this fall) they are 15-feet wide going down the road," said Hood. "They are folded up and it’s hard to see around them. it’s a handful. you just gotta respect us and give us a chance and we will try and get out of your way.”
Along with Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety, the Illinois Farm Bureau is focusing on Farmer’s Health, Opioid AND Suicide Prevention.
