Herrin, Ill. man sentenced to 4 years for insurance fraud

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for insurance fraud.
Clinton W. Crabtree, 47, of Herrin, pleaded guilty on Monday, September 16 to conspiracy/insurance fraud and was sentenced to four years.
In May 2018, evidence showed Crabtree drove a U-Haul van into a vehicle belonging to another alleged conspirator so they could make an insurance claim to receive insurance money.
According to Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti, Crabtree has a criminal history, including prior convictions for burglary and battery.
He will serve two years of mandatory supervised release following his release from the Department of Corrections.
