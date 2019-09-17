Green Beret killed in Afghanistan identified

(CNN) - A Green Beret killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday has been identified.
Sergeant First Class Jeremy Griffin, 40, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, was killed by small arms fire during combat operations, according to officials.
In a statement, he was called a warrior and an accomplished special forces soldier who won’t be forgotten.
Griffin enlisted in the Army in 2004.
He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.
Griffin was 41.
