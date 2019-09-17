First Alert: Muggy start to a sunny, hot day

(KFVS) - When you head out the door today, expect it to feel muggy.
Lisa Michaels says there’s a chance you might also seem some patchy fog as you travel to work and school.
As your Tuesday continues, it’ll be very sunny and hot.
High temperatures will range from the upper 80s in our northern counties to mid 90s further south. Heat index values will near 100 degrees.
The heat is sticking around through Thursday. Slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 80s will move in by the weekend.
A system moving towards the Heartland could bring rain/storms during part of the weekend and heading into next week.
The good news: temperatures are expected to feel more fall-like.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.